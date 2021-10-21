A few showers Friday

We will see a few showers to end the week, but it will clear for the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cool as the past several nights. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 60s. A cold front will move through late tomorrow, bringing a few scattered showers. Rainfall amounts will be less than 1/10th of an inch, and many places will stay dry. This rain chance will push offshore tomorrow night, and skies will clear for the weekend. It will be a little cooler on Saturday, but this is not going to be as dramatic of a cool down as last weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s, then we will warm into the 80s on Sunday. The warm weather will continue into next week. A cold front will move through late Tuesday, and stall in the area through mid week. This will bring rain chances and cooler weather for the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cool. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warm with scattered showers. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.