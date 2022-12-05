Clouds with scattered showers will continue tonight through tomorrow. A warm front will move through tomorrow, bring this chance for a few showers, but also bringing much warmer weather for the rest of the week. Low temperatures tonight will be near 50, then highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s… about 10 degrees warmer than today. The second have of the week will be even warmer with highs in the 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through late Friday, and temperatures will drop through the weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and even warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.