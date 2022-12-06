Clouds with scattered showers will continue through today. A warm front will move through bringing the chance for a few showers and much warmer weather for the rest of the week. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. The second half of the week will be even warmer with highs in the 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through late Friday, pushing showers ahead of it. It will move offshore Friday night, and temperatures will drop through the weekend.

Today, mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows n the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and even warmer. Highs in the low to mid-70s.