MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Another warm and humid day coming up for the Grand Strand and The Pee Dee regions. A real taste of summer.

Sunday, a cold front will push through the area from the north. This will likely kick off a few isolated storms on during the day, as it approaches, with the best chance being along the coast. Lower chances as you get into the Pee Dee. Nothing severe at the moment. Just some gusty thunderstorms and some moderate to heavy rain potential. This will be more likely a scattered to broken line. So not everyone will benefit from the rain chance.

Monday looks to nice across the area. Warm and less humid. Plenty of sunshine will allow us to warm into the mid 70s to near 80. Showers and storm chances continue for your Tuesday. It won’t be as warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s. As we get deeper into the week, the heat and humidity start to build back across the area. An isolated storm chance is possible on Thursday. So far the weekend is looking good so far.