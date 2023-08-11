Hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend. A weak cold front will remain in the area today, and that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the 90s today but the heat index will stay out of the triple digits for most of us. “Feels like” temperatures this afternoon will range from 96 to 102 degrees.

It will dry out a bit for the weekend, and get a little hotter. Places away from the coast will see highs in the mid 90s both days this weekend. The heat index will climb as well. The heat index will jump back to around 104 degrees for Saturday, 108 to 113 degrees on Sunday.

This hot weather will continue Monday with a few scattered showers and storms late in the day, ahead of a weak cold front. The cold front will move through on Tuesday, keeping the scattered thunderstorms around. Temperatures will cool off, back to seasonal average for the middle of next week.

Today, partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 92-94 inland, 90 beaches.