MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hot and humid weather again this afternoon. The Pee Dee will be in the upper-80s and the coast will be in the mid-80s. A couple of isolated showers and storms will cool those temperatures for a bit.

The deep south will be dealing with an unusual June severe weather outbreak. All threats, hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes will be possible. Our area is only under a marginal risk for severe weather with strong wind gusts as the main concern. Gusts up to 30-35 mph will be possible. The latest HRRR model run indicates scattered storms during the midafternoon for the southern part of our area and the coast, and then another dose of rain around sunset. Most of the Pee Dee and Borderbelt look dry today.

Low temperatures tonight are in the mid-60s inland and upper-60s at the coast. Scattered rain chances again tomorrow, but nothing too concerning or widespread. Hot temperatures again tomorrow, similar to today.

Mostly dry on Friday and temperatures climb throughout the weekend into the low-90s inland and upper-80s at the beach.