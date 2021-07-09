A hot and humid weekend ahead

Heat and humidity will build to wrap up the week. High pressure will build in through the weekend, bringing warm, humid weather. This will lead to scattered thunderstorms late in the day today and through the weekend. High temperatures today will make it into the low to near mid-90s inland, and upper 80s to near 90 along the coast.

This warm weather will continue through the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through next week, perhaps getting stronger through the middle of the week. This will heat us up and bit, and lower our rain chances.

Today, partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered late-day storms. Highs 91-93 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Lows 72-74 inland, 74-76 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm, and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.