A hot and sunny Thursday afternoon

The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure offshore will control our weather through today. This will bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures back in the 80s this afternoon, some along the Border Belt could be 90-degrees.

A cold front will move through Friday, but will likely move through mostly dry. Rain showers along the front will dry up as they move through the Carolinas. It will windy and warm Friday with highs back in the 80s. Cooler weather will move in Friday night, and high temperatures will be in the 70s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will warm back up into the 80s on Sunday and climb into next week. A storm system will move by to our west Monday, bringing a chance for a few showers. Next week will be warm and humid with scattered showers through mid week.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs 88-90 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 66-69 inland, 68-70 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, windy and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 80s.