A hot Friday afternoon followed by a cooler Saturday

One more warm day before we cool down for the weekend. A cold front will move through today. The front will come through dry, but it will produce gusty west wind and lowering humidity. This will lead to elevated fire danger today before the winds calm down tonight. It will still be warm today with high temperatures back in the low to mid-80s.

Cooler weather will briefly move in behind the cold front. Sunny and cooler Saturday with highs in the 70s. The cooldown will not last long as we start to warm back up on Sunday. A storm system will move by to our west on Monday, bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures and humidity will increase next week, and there will be a chance for pop-up storms each afternoon.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, mostly sunny, windy and warm. Highs 82-85.

Tonight, mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s.