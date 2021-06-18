A hot start to the weekend; potential tropical system to bring rain to the Carolinas

Sunshine will continue to dominate while we’re heating up into the weekend. After a really nice stretch of low humidity this past week, the humidity will be back on the rise this weekend. We’ll heat back up into the 90s tomorrow afternoon. Saturday in particular will be on the warmer side as we see some more heat a humidity returning to the area. This combination of heat and humidity might spark up a stray storm inland Saturday afternoon.

The chance for storms increases on Father’s Day Sunday and into the start of next week as we deal with the remnants of our third potential tropical system, Claudette. Depending on the exact track of the low, we could see some heavy rain Sunday into Monday. Models are leaning towards 2-3″ of rain out of this system. We’ll remain active for most of next week as the humidity and the chance for storms sticks around.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows: 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with a few isolated inland storms possible in the afternoon. Highs: 93-95 inland, 88-90 beaches