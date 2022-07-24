MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple of thunderstorms will linger throughout the evening, but most cities will be staying dry tonight. After sunset, partly cloudy skies will begin to take hold, and low temperatures for tonight will be in the low-mid-70s inland and mid-70s for the beaches.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be pretty close to what was observed today, but likely a couple of degrees warmer. Triple-digit heat indices will be seen inland once again and that will be the main headline for most of the week. Typical July day tomorrow where most of the day is sunny, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will fire up in the mid-afternoon. This will be the case on Tuesday as well.

Conditions will be heating up Tuesday-Friday and it is likely there will be consecutive days where heat alerts of some form are issued by the National Weather Service. Dewpoints will continue to be running in the 70s and that will make the heat index well over 100 degrees for a large majority of the week.

Later in the week, scattered rain chances return Friday and Saturday and temperatures will return to July normals.