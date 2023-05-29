Skies will gradually clear this week as temperatures warm up. For Memorial Day, a cloudy start with some light drizzle. There is likely to be some sunshine and blue skies for portions of the day. Late in the afternoon and during the evening there is a chance for a couple of pop-up showers, but most of the day is dry and warm. High temperatures will climb a little more, into the mid to upper-70s.

Temperatures will continue to warm on Tuesday with the Pee Dee returning to the 80s. Scattered showers and storms throughout the day of Tuesday. Mostly dry Wednesday with all cities climbing back into the 80s by Thursday. A cold front will move into the area to start the weekend. Scattered storms return on Friday afternoon and linger throughout Saturday. The front should push off-shore Saturday and we’ll dry out for Sunday with sunshine returning and temps only cooling a few degrees.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray pm shower. Highs 78-80 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 58-62 inland, 63-64 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered afternoon storms. Highs 80-82 inland, 76-78 beaches.