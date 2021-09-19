A mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the weekend

The last 20 years have given us cinematic greats like "The Lord of the Rings," "Moonlight" and "Parasite." The past two decades have also given us some real bombs.

To revisit some of those duds, we turn to Metacritic, an entertainment review site that consolidates movie critics' scores from around the internet, gives each score a weight, and calculates a weighted average. Basically, instead of reading lots of movie reviews, Metacritic just gives you one aggregated score from zero to 100.