A mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the weekend

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as rain chances increase to start next week. Highs will climb to the upper 80s to near 90 inland, mid-80s along our beaches. There’s a small chance for a stray shower inland today but the chances remain low. Cloud cover will increase to start next week as rain chances return. Storm chances increase even more Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches the Carolinas. The cold front will move through late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The front will push offshore Thursday morning, and we’ll dry out. Temperatures will cool off to wrap up the week as sunshine increases.