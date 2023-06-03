MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Portions of the Pee Dee were in the low-90s today. A nice sea breeze at the coast kept conditions cooler in the mid-70s. For tonight clouds will be increasing and a weak cold front will impact the area.

Partly sunny for tomorrow, and cooler with less humidity. High temperatures in the mid to upper-70s.

To start the work week, it will still be a nice day with low humidity. Temperatures at the coast in the mid-70s and the Pee Dee will rebound to the low-80s. The Pee Dee is going to be very dry this week, some pop-up showers are expected on Tuesday at the coast.