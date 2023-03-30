MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A perfect spring day throughout the Carolinas as high temperatures at the beaches are in the mid-60s and low 70s inland. Mild temperatures for tonight as well in the low-50s at the beach and upper-40s inland.

Tomorrow afternoon will be even warmer with low-70s along the Grand Strand and upper-70s in the Pee Dee. There may be some stray showers tomorrow afternoon but they will be gone by the evening. Clouds will be increasing Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front approaches the area.

There is rain coming with this front, but coverage-wise it is not impressive. The front moves in from the west so west of I-95 can expect intermittent rain from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. and the coast from 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. Only a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1/5), which could include some gusty winds, but nothing too concerning.

Saturday evening will be dry and Sunday will be very sunny, but cooler in the upper-60s to near 70.