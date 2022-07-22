Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the area today, then stall. This will bring showers and scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. It will stay hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and a heat index near 100°. A few thunderstorms are still possible Saturday, but the front will fall apart on Saturday, and our weather will start to dry out.

High pressure will strengthen on Sunday and into next week. This will limit our rain chances, with most places staying dry for much of next week. It will also heat up a bit, with highs in the low to mid 90s for much of next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 72-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.