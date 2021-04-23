A stormy first half of the weekend

Partial cloud cover will mix in late today, ahead of the next storm system.

Tomorrows storm system will bring periods of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. We should see a much needed soaking rain with most places seeing an inch of rain or more. We’ll start off our Saturday with rain moving in as early as early as 7am.

Following the rainy start, there’s potential for a few strong storms Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The main threat with these storms will be strong damaging winds as well as the chance for isolated tornados and small hail. This storm will move away Saturday night with sunshine returning on Sunday. Keep with us for storm updates tomorrow!

High pressure will control our weather through next week with sunshine and warmer weather. Highs will be back to around average Monday, climbing into the 80s inland as early as Tuesday.

Tonight: Milder with increasing clouds. Lows 49-52 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.