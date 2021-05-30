A sunny and mild Memorial Day forecast

After a very cool and cloudy afternoon, overnight tonight lows will tumble back to the mid and low 50s with decreasing clouds. For your Monday morning, we’ll start the day off chilly but with more sunshine across the region.

Memorial Day and Tuesday we’ll see more sunshine, with highs pushing back to seasonable levels into the middle of the week. Isolated shower chances push back into the region on Wednesday, with Thursday thunderstorms looking more likely. We will keep you posted as we get towards the middle of the week ahead.

TONIGHT: Skies clear out late, with lows in the mid to low 50s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs push back to the upper 70s and low 80s.