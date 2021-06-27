A sunny second half of the weekend

Warm, humid weather will continue to finish off this weekend. We’re kicking off our Sunday with some dense fog throughout parts of the Pee Dee while along the coast we’re starting off humid and sunny. Today looks rain-free, but it will be a little warmer with high temperatures near 90 away from the coast.

This week will bring temperatures near normal with a chance for a thunderstorm each day as we settle into a typical summer-like pattern with sunny starts followed by scattered afternoon storms.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 85-90.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.

Monday, sunny start, warm and humid, scattered afternoon storms. Highs 85-90