A sunny start to the week with spotty storms on the way

Good breaks of sunshine will still be around tomorrow to start off the new week but spotty storm chances hold on for the afternoon. Highs will remain similar to the past few days. Be mindful as we progress into the workweek. Spotty storm potential will remain in place, with hazy sunshine and seasonable temperatures for our region moving forward. Not the worst week to have an umbrella handy in the car!

TONIGHT: Lingering storms fizzle out late. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with spotty pm storms. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.