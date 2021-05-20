A warm and sunny end to the week

Sunny, warm weather is expected through the rest of the week. High pressure building in will chase away the clouds we saw yesterday, and we will see mostly sunny skies today and through the weekend. This sunshine will lead to warmer weather with high temperatures in the 80s today and Friday.

Some spots away from the coast will warm into the 90s Sunday. As high pressure strengthens early next week, high temperatures will warm into the mid 90s for the first half of the week. The ridge of high pressure will keep things mostly sunny and dry.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 86-88 inland, 79-80 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 58-60 inland, 62-64 beaches.

Friday, sunny and warm. Highs 85-87 inland, 78 beaches.