A warm and sunny start to the week

After a beautiful afternoon lows tonight will average around the upper 40s, with more winds pushing out of the southwest.

The sun will be going nowhere as we press into the workweek. Highs continue their climb to the mid-upper 70s for the beaches, and eventual low 80s inland, so it will be time to break out the shorts yet again. Our next best shot at precipitation looks to finally be Thursday night into Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear & cool with lows in the mid-upper 40s to near 50.

TOMORROW: Sunny again with warmer temps. Highs will widely range in the 70s!