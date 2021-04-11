A warm and sunny start to the week

Overnight tonight we’re going to see clouds quickly clear out as our afternoon cold front marches further off to the east. Looking forward to your Monday morning we’ll start off the day with temps in the low to mid-50s.

by the afternoon an abundance of sun will be back at it again with the return of high pressure. Temps remain on the warmer side, as highs range in the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for much of the same right into Tuesday, with temps rising up a couple degrees. By Wednesday afternoon we’re tracking our next weather maker leading to a chance for showers late Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.