MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Stray showers and storms will linger for the next couple of hours, but overnight partly cloudy conditions will be the main headline, and temperatures will be in the low-70s inland and mid-70s closer to the coast.

Monday will have patches of sunshine but is still going to be dealing with showers and thunderstorms primarily during the midafternoon. Coverage looks decent with about 30% of the area receiving rain tomorrow. Temperature-wise, it will be a degree warmer or so, but still close to normal. Upper-80s are forecasted for the Grand Strand, low-90s for the Pee Dee, and low-mid-90s along the border belt.

Tuesday has a similar trend, but less rain is expected. High temperatures will still be warming and will max out on Wednesday. Temperatures by midweek will be in the low-90s for the coast and mid-90s inland.

A cold front will be expected to move through on Thursday, based on the European Model. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected for both Thursday and Friday.

Luckily, the cold front will provide some relief in time for the weekend. Temperatures and humidity are expected to be much more pleasant for next weekend.

In terms of the tropics, the 2 p.m. tropical update from the NHC still shows a 0% chance of development over the next 2 days, and 40% over the next five days. The tropical wave will likely become a tropical depression this week, but further strengthening is going to be rather difficult as the system will be in the vicinity of moderate shear and dust.

Nothing to worry about for this week.