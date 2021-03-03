A wet and breezy start to the day with afternoon clearing

Rain moved in last night and will continue today. A storm system will pass by to our south today, bringing periods of rain and keeping it cool. The storm system will move away this afternoon, ending the rain and bringing some clearing in the afternoon.

Sunshine on Thursday will warm us into the 60s. A dry cold front Thursday night will bring cooler weather on Friday and into the weekend. A storm system will pass to our south on Saturday with clouds and only a small chance for a shower.

Sunshine returns Sunday and will continue into next week. It will warm back into the 60s next week.

Today, rain in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. Highs 60 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.