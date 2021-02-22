A wet but warmer start to the week

After a really pleasant weekend with lots of sunshine, there’s more rain on the way for today. We’ll start off our day with clouds overhead and the chance for some scattered showers. Throughout the day a cold front will move closer towards the region and eventually pass by overhead prompting some heavier rain during the evening. The good news is this front will quickly push off to the east and by Tuesday morning we’ll already be seeing more sunshine.

Afternoon highs will also be above average for much of the week, topping out in the 60s through Thursday. We’ll remain dry through Thursday before more showers move in on Friday. There’s a better chance for showers inland, the beaches should remain mostly dry. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 50s Friday and remain there for the start of the weekend. We’ll warm back to the 60s on Sunday as showers continue.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Scattered showers with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Low: 38-40. Inland, 42-44 Beaches

Tuesday: mostly sunny and mild. Highs: 63-66.