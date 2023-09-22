Tropical Storm Ophelia will pass by offshore tonight, bringing rain and wind. Tonight will be cloudy and windy with periods of rain. It will stay rather cloudy tomorrow with showers in the morning, and diminishing wind as Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina and moves away from our area. Nice weather will return for Sunday and Monday with sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s. A cold front on Tuesday will bring a chance for thunderstorms, then cooler weather for the second half of the week. The chance for showers will linger through Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight, windy with periods of rain. Lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and windy with morning showers. Highs 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 80s.