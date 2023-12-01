MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Warmer weather has settled across the area, but it comes with some rain. A storm system will approach the Carolinas from the west today with a chance for a few showers. Southerly flow will keep us warm with high temperatures near 70, but it will also feed moisture across the Carolinas for the weekend.

Isolated rain will continue to be a threat overnight, but it will be extremely mild. Temperatures will be close to 20 degrees above average! The coast will remain in the low-60s and inland areas will bottom out in the mid to upper-50s. Weekend high temperatures will be in the upper-60s and low-70s.

The front will slowly move through on Sunday, pushing offshore Sunday night. We’ll dry out Sunday night.

Monday will still be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cooler weather will move in for Tuesday as the sunshine returns. Another cold front will pass through dry Tuesday night, cooling temperatures down more for Wednesday.