Warm weather will continue with temperatures staying above normal through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week with temperatures above normal and a few clouds around each day. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s today. It will be a little cooler Thursday, then temperatures will warm back into the mid-70s on Friday before we warm into the 80s for the weekend. Although we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine each day, rain chances will stay low.

An area of low pressure could develop in the Bahamas this weekend and move towards the Southeast coast. This low could push toward the coast of Florida on Monday, bringing us a chance for a few showers on Tuesday.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with a stray shower possible. Lows 54-56 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 72-75.