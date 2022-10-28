MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All cities will be in the upper-60s to near 70 degrees. Some light, stray showers are going to be possible this afternoon. but it is mainly going to be a concern at the beaches.

All of the rain on the future cast is on the lighter side and is not going to lead to any noticeable accumulations and henceforth is not going to contribute much to alleviating drought conditions.

Looks like most high school football games throughout the area tonight are going to be rain free but very cloudy. At kickoff, temperatures will be cool in the mid to lower the 60s, and temperatures will fall into the upper-50s throughout the game in the Pee Dee where temperatures hold steady at the coast.

Mostly cloudy conditions hang out for tonight with passing showers possible, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s throughout the area. As we start the weekend, temperatures will warm slightly. Saturday’s high temperatures will be near 70 degrees and in the lower-70s on Sunday. Clouds will continue to be persistent with more sunshine breaking through on Saturday in comparison to today and Sunday.

Temperatures will warm several degrees on Monday (Halloween) where the mid to upper 70s are forecasted with the warmest temperatures being observed in the Pee Dee. Dewpoints will also be a little higher so it will be a touch stickier in the mid-afternoon, in comparison to trick-or-treating hours.

Myrtle Beach is forecasted to be 76 degrees and this will be the warmest Halloween since 2019 when the temperature was 81 degrees. Similarly, this year Florence and Lumberton will be roughly 78 and 80 degrees whereas in 2019 the temperatures were 87 ad 85 degrees, respectively.