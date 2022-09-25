MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand will bottom out near 70 degrees tonight and it will be slightly muggy. The Pee Dee will be close to average but still slightly above in the mid-60s. Partly cloudy conditions prevail for tonight and a cold front is moving through the area. It is likely there will be some stray showers and even an isolated thunderstorm passing through communities west of I-95.

The cold front is on the weaker side and there will not be a significant change in temperatures or dewpoints. Temperatures will be above average tomorrow in the mid-80s at the beach and upper-80s inland. The seabreeze front returns for tomorrow as well. Isolated thunderstorms are possible along the immediate coast.

Luckily, an additional cold front will move through the area Monday night and Canadian high pressure is going to settle in for Tuesday. Temperatures and dewpoints are going to be declining from Tuesday all the way through Thursday. Temperatures will be struggling to get the 70 degrees on Thursday, well-below average.

Later in the week, there will likely to be some tropical moisture around due to Tropical Storm Ian. Landfall in Florida is still 4-5 days away, so a lot can still change.