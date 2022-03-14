Beautiful day with apparent sunshine and normal temperatures for the second week of March. Today is Pi Day, named for the first three numbers of the Greek symbol 3.14, and its correspondence to today’s date. I think I will celebrate with coconut cream pie! Low 60s for the beaches and mid 60s for inland. We will continue to warm for tomorrow near 70 for the Grand Strand, and low 70s for the Pee Dee. Nice temperatures will be partnered with mostly clear skies, but we will see evening clouds increasing as our next weather maker approaches. For Wednesday, a low pressure system will glide through the Carolinas creating widespread rain for most of the day. Most of the showers will be lighter, but some afternoon showers will be moderate. The Euro projects 1.5″ along the Grand Strand and between 0.5″-1″ for inland. In comparison, the GFS places 0.75″ along the coast and less than 0.5″ in the Pee Dee. More agreement will come when we get closer to the date.

Increased rain will help put the Great Pee Dee river in a minor flood stage. The river levels are “minor” when the crest is between 19-23 feet. For Wednesday, the crest will be just under 21 feet. The NWS has issued a flood warning until Sunday.

After Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the 70s for the remainder of the work week and sunshine will return. For the weekend, a cold front will cool us down to normal and we will see increased rain chances on Saturday.