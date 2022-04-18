A good Monday evening all! We are going to dry out tonight with decreasing clouds and colder lows. Some inland spots should fall back into the low 40s, with those at the coast getting down to the mid-upper 40s.

It will be still be on the cooler side of things tomorrow for this time of the year, with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine fights to break out in a big way on Tuesday though, and high pressure will keep it mainly sunny through the rest of the work and school week!

High temperatures will try to get back near 70 on Wednesday and will warm to near 80 by Thursday inland. Overall temperatures late week will rebound nicely into the 70s and 80s as we stay dry!

TONIGHT: Clouds clear out late with lows widely ranging in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine with high temps in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Great clearing with lows falling to the mid 40s to some upper 30s possible inland.