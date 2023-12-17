MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Widespread rain began early morning and just began to lighten up this afternoon. Coastal flooding was a major issue throughout the day. Cars were stalled in flood waters and homes and streets were inundated. High tide was at 10:43 am at Springmaid Pier.

The peak tide was 9.9 ft at which time wind gusts were over 45 mph. For reference, Hurricane Ian’s peak storm tide was 10.5ft. High tide for tonight will not have a coastal flood threat as the low pressure will be located to our north and therefore the flow will be offshore.

Peak wind gusts throughout the area range from 30 mph in Hartsville to 66 mph in Florence. The highest reported wind gust at Myrtle Beach International Airport was 38 mph, however, a tornado was confirmed on the ground around 1:20 p.m. Associated wind gusts with that tornado range from 90-130 mph. The NWS will survey the damage in Socastee/Forestbrook tomorrow.

Rainfall was the last major issue with this system. In Georgetown, isolated areas saw more than 10 inches of rain. N Myrtle Beach received over 3.5″ of rain which is a new daily record. Florence and Lumberton also surpassed their rainfall records.

The Black Creek, the Lumber, and Waccamaw Rivers will be under a flood warning for the next several days. Each is forecasted to reach a minor flood stage and crest tomorrow or Tuesday.

For tonight, the rain will be scattered, but much lighter in comparison to the rest of the day. The rain will conclude around midnight. Winds will remain gusty at 30-40 mph and will calm to 20-30 tomorrow morning and eventually less than 20 mph tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures for tonight will be comfortable in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees. The highs tomorrow will be in the upper-50s to nearly 60 degrees, and thankfully no rain in the forecast for tomorrow or the next seven days.

It will be much cooler on Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper-40s and nighttime temperatures will plummet into the 20s.