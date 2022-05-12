MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Light showers will continue to pop up throughout the night but all in all the rain is isolated. Temperatures tonight are a couple of degrees above average will all cities in the lower to middle 60s.

The morning commute on Friday is looking mainly dry, but the afternoon time will fire up some storms and isolated thunderstorms. All of the moisture is due to a low-pressure system that is scooting up the coast. Impacts are isolated thunderstorms and some gusty winds around 30 mph at times. Friday is the most widespread event in terms of rainfall. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

A similar thing will continue on Saturday where the beginning of the day is relatively calm and quiet with some breaks of sunshine, but afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm will pop up once again. The rain on Saturday is more scattered than that on Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s at the coast and low 80s inland.

Sunshine will return for the foreseeable future and a significant warming trend will really be felt. The muggy meter is sticky to uncomfortable throughout the weekend. All cities are forecasted to hit the 80s on Sunday (upper 80s inland). Summertime feels are strengthened even more on Monday. 90 degrees is forecasted throughout the Pee Dee and mid-80 for the Grand Strand. Temperatures stagger here for a couple of days. Records are not likely to be broken.

Records Monday:

92 is the record in Florence

91 in Myrtle Beach

96 in Lumberton.