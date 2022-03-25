A happy Friday my friends! We’re closing out a partly sunny day overall with lingering clouds. Skies are slated to clear rapidly tonight, helping lows mostly drop back to the mid and low 40s.

Into Saturday we’ll have an abundance of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Be sure to dress warm if you’re an early Sunday riser, as morning temps are slated to fall to the 30s, rebounding back to the 60s during the afternoon with sunshine.

Mainly sunny conditions will likely remain in place all the way through Tuesday, with a midweek warming trend finally taking place. Our next shot at rain showers and storms isn’t until Thursday of next week!

TONIGHT: Clear and cold night with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Great deal of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies with frigid lows in the upper to mid 30s.