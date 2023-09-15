MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It feels amazing outside today. The humidity is lower and temperatures are cooler, it is a perfect day. That is great news for high school football tonight. Overnight low temperatures will be ten degrees cooler than normal in the Pee Dee with most cities getting down into the mid-50s. The coast will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Cooler, drier weather continues for Saturday. Another clear day with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Coastal Carolina University has a football game tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to start the game and fall into the upper 60s.

The next system will move into the area on Sunday with increasing clouds and a chance for thunderstorms late in the day. The storms could hold off for the beaches until around sundown and will continue throughout the overnight. The front will clear the area for the start of next week with pleasant weather returning.