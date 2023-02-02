The rain will continue tonight into tomorrow, but then it is going to clear. Tonight will stay cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Tonight’s rain will be steadier and heavier than rain the past few days, and some spots could see up to an inch of rain tonight and tomorrow. The rain will continue tomorrow morning, but then it will clear in the afternoon. A strong cold front will push the moisture away, drying us out late in the day, but it will also bring in colder weather to start the weekend. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop into the 20s, and highs on Saturday will only be in the 40s, even with sunshine. A storm system offshore on Sunday will bring some clouds and a slight chance for a shower, but it will quickly chase away the cold weather. Temperatures will warm into the 60s on Sunday, and it will stay warm into next week with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tonight, cloudy and cold with periods of rain. Lows 38 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, morning rain, then clearing in the afternoon. Highs 54 inland, 52 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.