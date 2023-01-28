MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was a cold start to the day with most of the area waking up to sub-freezing temperatures, but there were still some gorgeous sunrises throughout the area.

Late this morning there is going to be a polar plunge! The water is cold at 52 degrees. Winds are going to be light and variable and waves will be small at 1′-2′, and the rip current risk is low.

High pressure will be moving overhead today and that is the source for the sunshine. By the afternoon time, temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday with 60 degrees observed in the Pee Dee and upper-50s along the coast.

This evening is the 8th annual oyster roast in Florence. Activities kick off at 6 p.m. and it will be cold. Definitely bring some jackets! Temperatures will be in the upper-40s at the beginning of the event, and low-40s by the end of it. Skies will be partly cloudy and it will be dry.

Low temperatures for tonight are going to be milder with upper-30s in the Pee Dee and low-40s along the beaches.

There are going to be more clouds tomorrow, only partly sunny sky conditions. A cold front will be approaching the area, but the majority of the day will be dry. Isolated rain chances will occur during the evening, but the heaviest, most widespread rain will be after midnight.

Some scattered rain will still be around for the morning commute but then dry by lunchtime. Temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the mid-60s.