MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Showers and and even a few embedded thunderstorms will stick around for your Sunday. Low pressure continues to track across the Carolinas. It looks like the Grand Strand could stay in the warm sector of this the low pressure passage. That would leave a heavy rain, and thunderstorm risk in the area. The Pee Dee, along and west of Interstate 95 could stay in the more stable air, where rain and some breezy conditions look to be the primary weather story.

Doppler Radar estimates through 6 am Sunday morning show the Grand Strand seeing around 2.1 – 2.2″ of rain over the last 24 hours. The Pee Dee is seeing between 0.50″ – 1.00″ of rain so far. We will likely tack on to those totals especially along the Grand Strand. The wind will continue to be breezy as the low pressure approaches, and moves through the area. So wind gusts upwards of 30 mph is possible today.

We start to see clearing by Sunday night. We could see some patchy dense fog Monday morning. Once that burns off, a nice stretch of weather returns to the area for the rest of the week. We will be warming up into the 60s Monday and Tuesday, 70s by Wednesday through Friday.

Friday brings our next rain chance. Right now it looks to be scattered. This will be followed by a brief cool down over the weekend, before temperatures warm back close to 70 next week.