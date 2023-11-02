Another cold night, then it will warm up heading into the weekend. Tonight will be clear and cold with low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Many places in the Pee Dee will be back below freezing tonight. High pressure will move offshore tomorrow, and control our weather through the weekend. This will give us plenty of sunshine, and with the center of the high offshore, we will start to warm up. Highs tomorrow will warm into the 60s, then we will be in the 70s for the weekend. The sunny weather and warming trend will continue next week. Temperatures will be above normal next week, and some spots could see 80 by mid week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 31 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.