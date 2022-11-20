MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front will continue to move off the coast today. This will allow for some gusty winds to blow through the area today. Those winds will shift to a more northly flow. This will allow for some of the coldest air of the season to move into the area.

Lows tonight are expected to be right at or just below freezing along the coast. The Pee Dee region will see temperatures drop well into the 20s tonight.

Temperature won’t rebound much on Monday, even though we will see mostly sunny skies. Highs are forecasted to only reach the low to mid 50’s.

We will see a moderation trend in the temperatures starting Tuesday. This will bring a stretch of temperatures exceeding 60 degrees plus. Shower chances return on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday look to be in the mid 60s for highs with partly cloudy skies. We will continue to watch the late week forecast for any changes.