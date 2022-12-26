MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions will see another cold night. Temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 20s in the Pee Dee. Coastal communities will see lows fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Sunshine with a few few high clouds will drift through the area on Tuesday. Our high temperatures will warm into the upper 40s. Tuesday night into Wednesday lows will fall into the upper 20s, to low 30s. Wednesday will bring ample sunshine and temperatures into the low to mid 50s.

Thursday and Friday will bring back the 60s and 70s, with a southerly flow ahead of our next weathermaker which looks to move through the area over the weekend.

Right now, Saturday night could see numerous showers through 9-10 pm. As we approach Midnight the Pee Dee will be drying out, with only scattered showers in our Coastal communities. We still have time to fine tune the forecast and let you know if those New Years Eve plans will be affected.