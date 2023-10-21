MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tonight will be clear and calm with temperatures remaining pretty mild in the 50s. The coast will see the mid-50s and the Pee Dee will be in the low-50s.

A dry cold front is going to be moving through tonight and it is going to bring a noticeable cooldown, but it won’t be felt until Sunday night. Tomorrow will be another sunny day with normal temperatures in the mid-70s.

Sunday night will be much cooler with temperatures down into the upper-40s along the Grand Strand and mid-40s inland.

High temperatures on Monday will be cool as well in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The coldest night of the seven-day forecast is going to be Monday night where there might be some upper-30s in the Pee Dee. The coast will be in the mid-40s.

The warming trend begins on Tuesday with temperatures back in the low-70s. Mid-70s on Wednesday and then even above average temperatures in the upper-70s to wrap up the week. No rain in the forecast. It will be a very sunny week.