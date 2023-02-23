MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Today will be mostly sunny and still breezy at times. Record high temperatures were observed in Lumberton before lunchtime. Lumberton’s previous record was 79 degrees and there are still several hours of warming ahead. The all-time high-temperature record for Lumberton in February is 84 degrees set just last year on February 28th.

Florence is also likely to break their daily record for February 23rd. The record is 83 degrees and the forecast is 84. The all-time record for Florence is 86 degrees from February 25, 2022.

North Myrtle Beach is not going to break its all-time record and it is unlikely the daily record of 79 degrees will be reached.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and still very mild. Temperatures will be 20 degrees above average. in the low to mid-60s. A cold front will move through the area after midnight and it will lead to a slightly cooler afternoon tomorrow.

Temperatures will be cooler but still above average in the mid-70s. Records are not a concern for tomorrow. Records for tomorrow are 82, 86, and 78 for Lumberton, Florence, and N. Myrtle Beach, respectively.

Cooler, below-average weather will occur on Saturday. Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper-50s. There will also be scattered showers throughout the late morning and evening.

Sunshine and warmer weather return on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper-60s along the Grand Strand and low-70s inland.