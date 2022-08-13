A good evening my friends! As we press on towards Saturday night, skies will remain clear and humidity will remain low. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s for a comfortable night.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with a further slight drop in humidity. Highs will still remain in the mid to upper 80s with a great deal of sunshine overall. Storm chances should return by Monday.

As we look at the start of the workweek, storms will form along with a front dropping towards our viewing area. This will result in spotty late afternoon and evening t-storms for the Pee Dee, getting to the Grand Strand by Monday night. After this occurs we’ll settle into another typical pattern with breaks of sunshine, and isolated storm chances late into the week.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfy with lows in the upper to mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Good clearing with lows around 70 to the upper-mid 60s.