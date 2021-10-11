Another dry stretch settles over our region

Good morning my friends! As we track into our Monday, more cloud cover with be mixing with breaks of sunshine throughout the day, with highs slated to top out in the mid and upper 70s.

We won’t see too many changes into Tuesday, other than slightly warmer high temps into the afternoon. Plentiful sunshine will then fight back on Wednesday, likely toughing it out until Friday, with highs pressing towards the mid 80s. Inland areas could easily be in the upper 80s for Friday as well.

Keep checking back for weekend updates as a cold front is eventually slated to pass through our viewing area, which will result in a few showers and tumbling overnight temps into the 50s.

TODAY: Partial sunshine with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing with lows in the mid and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Highs increase to the upper 70s and low 80s with partly sunny skies.