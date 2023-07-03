MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Triple-digit heat is already barreling down on the area. The air temperatures will range from 90-97 with the hottest temperatures inland and the heat index will be much higher and range from 102-108.

It will be nice for the majority of the day, but make sure you keep an eye on the sky as scattered afternoon showers and storms are forecasted to develop around the evening commute and end before midnight.

Some of the storms could be on the stronger side. In fact, the northern part of our viewing area including Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Scotland, and Robeson counties are under a slight risk for severe weather. This is a level 2/5. Thankfully, there is a 0% chance of a tornado as given by the Storm Prediction Center, but there is a 15% wind and hail risk.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low temperatures will range from 73-77 degrees with the coast seeing the milder temperatures.

For the Fourth of July, the forecast looks very similar to today’s. Expect a mostly dry morning and early afternoon. It will once again be very hot and humid, likely another heat advisory will be issued. By the late afternoon and evening, showers and storms will fire up. Some delays in firework shows will be possible, but the holiday will not be a total loss. High temperatures near 90 at the coast, and mid-90s inland with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits.