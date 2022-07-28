MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Most of the Southeast is still under a big ridge of high pressure, therefore conditions for today will be similar to yesterday. Hot and humid is the headline for today and tomorrow and a heat advisory is in effect for today once again as values will top 108 degrees.

High temperatures will be in the upper-90s for the Pee Dee and mid-90s for the coast. In terms of record high temperatures, the forecasted highs today will be shy of 3-4 degrees. Mostly sunny, but it is the middle of summertime, and a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out especially as the seabreeze front is present every day

Heading into tomorrow, extremely muggy and mild as low temperatures for the coast will be in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees, and the Pee Dee will be in the mid-upper 70s. Mostly clear skies in the forecast for tonight.

Another extremely hot and uncomfortable day can be expected for Friday. Today’s forecast is nearly identical to Friday. Luckily, some changes are coming for the weekend.

A stationary front is currently located north of the Carolinas. That front will transition into a cold front and then cut through the Carolinas this weekend and that will drop temperatures 3-5 degrees. The weekend will bring low-90s for the beaches and mid-90s inland, so a little relief, but these temperatures are still above normal.

The passage of the front also marks increased rain chances as well.