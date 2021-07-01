Another hot and humid afternoon underway

Hot, humid and mostly dry today but rain chances will increase for the end of the week. High pressure will control our weather today, keeping it mainly dry. High temperatures today will warm into the upper 80s along the coast and low to mid 90s inland with a slight chance for a shower.

A cold front will move through Friday with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible, especially late in the day. The front will move offshore Friday night, and drier air will move in for the weekend. It will stay mainly dry this weekend with highs in the 80s Saturday, then some spots near 90 on Sunday.

The sunny weekend weather will continue Monday before humidity increases next week. The chance for thunderstorms returns on Wednesday.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a stray shower possible. Highs 92-94 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.